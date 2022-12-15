Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VCISY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
