Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCISY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

