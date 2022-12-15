Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Rises By 26.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Vontobel Stock Up 11.5 %
Vontobel stock opened at 65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 56.76. Vontobel has a 1-year low of 53.83 and a 1-year high of 82.40.
About Vontobel
