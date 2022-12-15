Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Grows By 33.6%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,795.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WILLF. Oddo Bhf lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.