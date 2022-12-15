Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Vivendi stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.