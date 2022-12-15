Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Increases By 18.7%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

