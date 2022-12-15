va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on va-Q-tec from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

va-Q-tec Price Performance

VAQTF stock opened at 26.50 on Thursday. va-Q-tec has a 52 week low of 10.16 and a 52 week high of 26.75.

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

