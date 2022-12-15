Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Declines By 52.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viking Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
About Viking Energy Group
