Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Declines By 52.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

