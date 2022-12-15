Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Drops By 42.9%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

