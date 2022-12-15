Short Interest in Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Declines By 22.2%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

WLFDY stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets skinwear in Austria, Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's products include legwear; ready-to-wear; beachwear; swimwear; close-fitting products, such as bodies and shirts; and figure-shaping lingerie, as well as dresses and pullovers.

