VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 740.0 days.

VGPBF opened at $79.10 on Thursday. VGP has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19.

VGPBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on VGP from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.50 ($64.74) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of VGP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VGP from €260.00 ($273.68) to €180.00 ($189.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

