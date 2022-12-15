Coupa Software’s (COUP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.1 %

COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.