Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 153.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

