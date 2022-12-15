Coupa Software’s (COUP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

