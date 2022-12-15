Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

