RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $227.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $333.81.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,857 shares of company stock worth $66,212,360. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.