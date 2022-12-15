CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,094,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 197,869 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

About CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.47. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

