Financial Review: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) versus Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeVantage and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $159.55, suggesting a potential upside of 31.35%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.1% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $206.36 million 0.23 $3.12 million $0.04 96.25 Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 752.94 -$453.81 million ($9.21) -13.19

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 0.20% 9.48% 4.43% Ascendis Pharma A/S -1,473.30% -71.44% -37.53%

Summary

LifeVantage beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, the company offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.