Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $32.67

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

