Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
