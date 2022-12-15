Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.