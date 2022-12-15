Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $91.99

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

