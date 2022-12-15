Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $91.99

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of BXP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $133.11.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading
