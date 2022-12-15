Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$33.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.88.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE KEY opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

