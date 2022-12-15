TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

