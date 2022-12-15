Head-To-Head Contrast: Hagerty (HGTY) and Its Competitors

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hagerty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 5.83% 28.77% 3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.60 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 170.37

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hagerty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 145 947 1153 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Hagerty’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hagerty competitors beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hagerty

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.