SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $438.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.