Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Equitable Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE EQH opened at $29.92 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 25.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

