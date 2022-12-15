Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $14.45

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,316,911 shares of company stock valued at $19,284,521. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

