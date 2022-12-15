Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $811.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.39.

Equinix stock opened at $703.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,965,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

