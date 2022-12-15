Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.63. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

