Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expands By 40.8%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

