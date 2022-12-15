Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,900 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 15th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the period.

