Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.59.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.