Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.59.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
