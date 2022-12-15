Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in November

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
