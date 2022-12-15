Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in November

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vyant Bio Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

