Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT at $90.83

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $149.36.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

