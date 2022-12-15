South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) versus (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Review

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South32 and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get South32 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.42 $2.67 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 2 3 0 2.60 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for South32 and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

South32 beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.