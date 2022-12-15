Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

UNBLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.11) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

