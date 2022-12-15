Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $1,600.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

