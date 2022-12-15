Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Financial Review

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 10 0 2.59 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $27.72, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 4.00 $317.78 million $0.16 147.88 Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.14 $82.59 million $0.47 8.43

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 2.29% 0.67% 0.44% Yalla Group 27.72% 21.82% 19.27%

Summary

Bumble beats Yalla Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

