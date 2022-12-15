Analyzing Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -80.05% N/A -68.07% Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediWound and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 432.95%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares MediWound and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $23.76 million 2.21 -$13.55 million ($0.53) -2.43 Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediWound beats Bright Green on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

