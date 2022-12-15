Critical Contrast: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) vs. Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -168.20% -76.33% -44.43% Harrow Health -25.50% -11.57% -0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Harrow Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.11%. Harrow Health has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Harrow Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 21.56 -$58.33 million ($2.57) -7.58 Harrow Health $72.48 million 4.77 -$18.01 million ($0.83) -15.39

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

