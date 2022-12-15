Head-To-Head Comparison: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -1,267.09% -129.64% -111.86% HealthEquity -7.07% 2.82% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 66.65 -$34.76 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $756.56 million 7.04 -$44.29 million ($0.70) -90.06

Analyst Recommendations

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Society Pass and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $79.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Society Pass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.