Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

