Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

