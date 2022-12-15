Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $19.63

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 51.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 132,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after buying an additional 951,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 94.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

