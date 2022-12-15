Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Price Target at $23.11

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.
FORG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insider Transactions at ForgeRock
In other news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock
ForgeRock Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FORG opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.