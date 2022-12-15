Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

