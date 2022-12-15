Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $6.75

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

