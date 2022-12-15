Citigroup Boosts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $87.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THO. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:THO opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.