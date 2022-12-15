Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

