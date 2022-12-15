Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.8 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -212.12 and a beta of 2.42. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

