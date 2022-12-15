Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target at $55.08

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.32) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

